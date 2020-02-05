Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 05, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

COMEDY | Jim Breuer 

The casual fan may remember Jim Breuer from his role opposite a young Dave Chappelle in the 1998 stoner comedy "Half Baked," or from his SNL days alongside Will Ferrell and David Spade. He's been busy since — his most recent record, "Live in Portland," hit No. 1 on the iTunes comedy chart early last year, which was an impressive way to top off a national arena tour as the opening act for Metallica. Now 51, the comic's material is quintessentially Gen X — there's still plenty of rock and roll, but more of the jokes are about baseball or lower back pain than sex and drugs. It's certainly not squeaky clean, but the show is billed as f-word free. Hardcore fans can still score tickets for the VIP backstage experience, which includes a meet and greet, for $135.

Thursday, February 6, at 8 p.m. Del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 NY-414, Waterloo. Tickets start at $10. Ages 21+. dellagoresort.com/events.

Tags:

