June 12, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

COMEDY | Joel McHale 

click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT CLIFF LIPSON CBS
  • PHOTO credit Cliff Lipson CBS

Comedian Joel McHale has made an entire profession of satirizing pop-culture and reminding us how ridiculous some of the stuff we watch truly is (hello, "The Bachelor"). He has done a bit of everything, from hosting 12 successful seasons of E!'s "The Soup" to starring in the beloved comedy series "Community" and hosting the 2014 White House Correspondent's Dinner. His newest role will be playing Starman in the upcoming DC Comics series "Stargirl." In the meantime, he's taking it easy with a 22-show tour, which will bring him to Del Largo Resort & Casino this weekend.

Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. at Del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 NY-414, Waterloo. $25-$35. 315-946-1695; dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

