COMEDY | 'John Cleese is at it Again' 

John Cleese turned 80 this year, but he shows no sign of slowing down. After a few nights of standup in Las Vegas earlier this month, the comedy legend is bringing his one-man show to The Vine venue at Waterloo's Del Lago Resort. This tour is noteworthy, because Mr. Cleese publically exiled himself to the island of Nevis last year out of frustration with the UK's current period of political buffoonery. Cleese is known by generations of viewers not just for his role in the Monty Python troupe, but also for his work on more recent franchises like James Bond, Shrek, and the Harry Potter films.

Sunday, November 24, at 7 p.m. The Vine at Del Lago Resort, 1133 Route 414, Waterloo. 21+. Tickets start at $25. dellagoresort.showare.com