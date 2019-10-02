Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 02, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

.
COMEDY | Ken Jeong 

Stand-up comic and actor Ken Jeong's unconventional trajectory in the world of entertainment is common knowledge by now. A licensed physician specializing in internal medicine, Jeong began to gain national recognition with his minor role as a doctor in Judd Apatow's movie "Knocked Up," before achieving breakout fame as Mr. Chow in "The Hangover" comedy trilogy. Frequently cast as an over-the-top but quirky antagonist, his first stand-up special "Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho" utilizes the comedian's flair for physical humor and blue punchlines. The crux of the material is a distillation of Jeong's comedy from the last 10-plus years, drawing from his experiences as a Korean American and his unlikely celebrity status.

Ken Jeong will perform Saturday, October 5, at 5 p.m. (limited ticket availability) and 8 p.m. (sold out) at The Vine at del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo. $35. Ages 21 and over. 315-947-1777. dellagoresort.com; drken.net.

