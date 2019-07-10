COMEDY | Nicole Byer 

Actress, comedian, and writer Nicole Byer will be in Rochester this week for her national tour stop at Comedy @ The Carlson. Byer is best known as the host of "Nailed It," a reality baking competition show streaming on Netflix; she hosts a podcast called "Why Won't You Date Me;" and her semi-autobiographical sitcom "Loosely Exactly Nicole" is streaming on Facebook Watch. She's appeared on the Fox sketch show "Party Over Here," MTV's "Girl Code," "30 Rock," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Transparent," Lady Dynamite, and more.

Thursday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13, at 7 and 9 p.m. at Comedy @ The Carlson, 50 Carlson Road. Tickets start at $20. 426-6339; carlsoncomedy.com.