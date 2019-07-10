Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 10, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

COMEDY | Nicole Byer 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Actress, comedian, and writer Nicole Byer will be in Rochester this week for her national tour stop at Comedy @ The Carlson. Byer is best known as the host of "Nailed It," a reality baking competition show streaming on Netflix; she hosts a podcast called "Why Won't You Date Me;" and her semi-autobiographical sitcom "Loosely Exactly Nicole" is streaming on Facebook Watch. She's appeared on the Fox sketch show "Party Over Here," MTV's "Girl Code," "30 Rock," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Transparent," Lady Dynamite, and more.

Thursday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13, at 7 and 9 p.m. at Comedy @ The Carlson, 50 Carlson Road. Tickets start at $20. 426-6339; carlsoncomedy.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
10 Thu
11 Fri
12 Sat
13 Sun
14 Mon
15 Tue
16

Summer Movie: "Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse" @ Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County

Popcorn provided. Rated PG, 117 minutes, for families of all ages. For...

Depatriarchalizing Women/Femme Bodies: A Long Table Conversation and Installation @ Planned Parenthood

Part of the series, "At the Crossroads: Activating the Intersection of Art...
Never Silent: AIDS Education Posters at UR @ Central Library

Never Silent: AIDS Education Posters at UR @ Central Library

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
July 10-16, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
The police and Pride
On the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, the community grapples with what it means for police to be present at Pride read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.