November 13, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

COMEDY | 'Oh Watta Night!' 

Rochester sketch comedy and improve group Polite Ink (PI) will again partner with Willow Domestic Violence Center to present "Oh Watta Night!," the third annual benefit event. Blending the styles of "Whose Line is it Anyway?" and "Saturday Night Live," PI presents a PG-rated evening of spontaneity, singing, dancing, dynamic characters, and audience participation. The event benefits Willow, which each year provides services to more than 7,500 domestic violence survivors and outreach prevention education in the Greater Rochester Area. Red Tie Variety will be the opening act, and audience members can join the cast and crew at 80W after the show.

"Oh Watta Night!" takes place Saturday, November 16, at the Little Theatre, 240 East Avenue. Reception at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $18 in advance, $25 at the door. thelittle.org; politeink.com.

