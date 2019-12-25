COMEDY | The Capitol Steps 

In an age where real headlines read like satire, it requires some serious chops to write political humor that feels fresh and relevant. Musical comedy troupe The Capitol Steps have honed their skills poking fun at the nation's lawmakers for nearly 40 years, and show no signs of slowing down. By the powers vested in them by Campbell v. Acuff-Rose (that's the Supreme Court decision protecting the right to create parody songs, for those keeping track at home) the Steps tackle the current administration, both houses of Congress, and all 43,297 active presidential candidates to familiar musical accompaniment.

Tuesday, December 31 at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Callahan Theater at Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue. Tickets start at $45. 389-2170; artscenter.naz.edu.