COMEDY | The Roast of Rochester 

In one of the more unusual lineups of 2020, The Zone drive time radio hosts Mark Maira and Shane Allen are teaming up with former Judge Leticia Astacio to make some jokes at the Flower City's expense. Garbage plates, the Fast Ferry, and the weather will all be on the menu as we hear from WHEC's Rich Caniglia alongside local comics Malcolm Whitfield, Gracie Walsh, Shirelle Kinder, and Jacob Carney. One of the defining features of a roast is that the guest of honor gets a chance to crack a few jokes at the end of the show. The City of Rochester can't talk back, but it might take out somebody's muffler with a pothole on the ride home.

Saturday, February 29, at 8 p.m. Blackfriars Theatre, 795 East Main Street. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 454-1260; blackfriars.org.