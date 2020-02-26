Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 26, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

COMEDY | The Roast of Rochester 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

In one of the more unusual lineups of 2020, The Zone drive time radio hosts Mark Maira and Shane Allen are teaming up with former Judge Leticia Astacio to make some jokes at the Flower City's expense. Garbage plates, the Fast Ferry, and the weather will all be on the menu as we hear from WHEC's Rich Caniglia alongside local comics Malcolm Whitfield, Gracie Walsh, Shirelle Kinder, and Jacob Carney. One of the defining features of a roast is that the guest of honor gets a chance to crack a few jokes at the end of the show. The City of Rochester can't talk back, but it might take out somebody's muffler with a pothole on the ride home.

Saturday, February 29, at 8 p.m. Blackfriars Theatre, 795 East Main Street. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 454-1260; blackfriars.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
26 Thu
27 Fri
28 Sat
29 Sun
1 Mon
2 Tue
3

I Love Drag @ Comedy @ the Carlson

Signal2Signal: Experimental Video from the VSW Archives @ Visual Studies Workshop

Signal2Signal: Experimental Video from the VSW Archives @ Visual Studies Workshop

Faculty Artist: Michael Wayne, clarinet @ Hatch Hall

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

February 26- 3, 2020

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.