Commission releases draft Monroe County Legislature redistricting map 

Monroe County legislators have not yet agreed on new legislative district lines.

7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, at Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 North Clinton Ave., Rochester

7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, Wilson Foundation Academy, 200 Genesee St., Rochester

7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, on Zoom, details TBA

7 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at Henrietta Town Hall, 475 Calkins Road

7 p.m. on Monday, May 9, at Ogden Town Hall, 269 Ogden Center Road

The commission tasked with redrawing all 29 County Legislature districts will kick off a week’s worth of public forums at 7 p.m. Monday in East Rochester.The Legislature undergoes redistricting every 10 years, following the conclusion of the once-a-decade federal census. An interactive version of a map containing the commission’s proposed revisions has been posted at monroecountyredistricting.com.Most adjustments to the district lines appear minor, with borders moved slightly. In some cases, the changes address longstanding complaints about districts.For example, the 2011 maps, which are what’s currently in effect, split East Rochester between District 10, which includes Pittsford, and District 18, which includes part of Perinton. Under the proposed changes, East Rochester would be located entirely within District 18.Similarly, the village of Brockport and SUNY Brockport, which had been in separate but adjoining districts, would both be part of District 2.Barbara Grosh, president of the League of Women Voters of the Rochester Metropolitan Area, said she was pleased to see that Brockport and East Rochester weren’t split up. But the way the draft districts have been presented on the map makes the changes hard to parse out, she added. She also objected to the number of districts that combine city and suburban neighborhoods, sometimes splitting up neighborhoods or towns.“They’re crossing over the city boundaries an awful lot,” Grosh said.At the state level, courts have struck down congressional and state Senate maps drawn by the state legislature’s Democratic majorities, throwing a wrench in plans for a June 28 primary.Lisa Nicolay, the Monroe County Republican elections commissioner, said those court battles won’t affect the County Legislature lines.Monday’s forum will take place at East Rochester Village Hall at 317 Main St. Additional public input sessions are scheduled for: