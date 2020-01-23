Construction starts on Irondequoit Community Center 

click to enlarge IMAGE PROVIDED BY THE TOWN OF IRONDEQUOIT

rendering of the proposed Irondequoit Community Center.

As Irondequoit officials broke ground on the town's future community center at Skyview on the Ridge — the former Irondequoit Mall — they noted the significance of the moment.The $9.5 million project has been about three years in the making, said Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley. Developer Angelo Ingrassia bought mall at auction in January 2016 for $100,000 and more than a year later said that he was donating 50,000 square feet of the building to the town for it to use as a community center. In July, voters approved a measure authorizing the town to borrow up to $7.25 million to build the community center.“It's not development just for the sake of development and playing a part in that," Seeley said. "We're playing a role in redeveloping that mall but also providing an amenity that the town needs and the town has never had, and in order to be competitive with other towns, we need to make investments like this."Seeley said this project should provide momentum for future development, including another groundbreaking at the former Sears building at the former mall in a few months. The store will be converted into senior housing, a $40 million project.Seeley said he's cautiously optimistic about the future of the former mall, but the need and desire to redevelop the mostly vacant property remains a priority in Irondequoit."We had so much talk and fits and starts, and now you're actually seeing tangible progress,” he said. “We're going to actually break ground and there will be another groundbreaking in the next few months so that starts to put a big dent in that vacancy.”Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Representative Joe Morelle were also on hand Wednesday for the ground breaking.