Corn Hill Arts Festival canceled due to COVID-19 

For the second year in a row, the Corn Hill Arts Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Many of the Rochester area's larger festivals, including the Lilac Festival, Rochester International Jazz Festival, and Rochester Fringe Festival, are planning a return to live events this year, with some modifications. Smaller festivals, such as the Corn Hill Arts Festival, are still in flux as they determine how to safely avoid the risks of community spread of the virus, even as vaccinations increase. A post-pandemic world may be in sight, but it's not the reality yet.



“We explored many different options to make the festival viable, but at the end of the day, the safety and well-being of our community takes priority,” said 2021 Corn Hill Arts Festival Chair Nick Howell, in a press release on Wednesday. “We would like to thank all of the artists, vendors, sponsors and volunteers who make the festival possible each year.”



“While we are disappointed that the festival won’t take place this year, we look forward to celebrating the arts once again in 2022, said Jeff Holdsworth, president of the Corn Hill Neighborhood Association.



Holdsworth added that the festival “has played a vital role in our community for over 50 years, enriching the lives of city and neighborhood residents through local development and engagement initiatives.”



The Corn Hill Neighbors Association is working with the festival committee and sponsors to find ways to keep the spirit of the event alive in the absence of the traditional festival.



The Corn Hill Arts Festival, traditionally held in July, is one of the Rochester’s oldest festivals.