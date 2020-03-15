Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 15, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Coronavirus cases in Monroe County rise to 10 

By
click to enlarge The Monroe County Office Building.

FILE PHOTO

The Monroe County Office Building.

Monroe County has confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus, Public Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza announced Sunday, bringing the total number of infected people in the county to 10.

On patient is in Rochester General Hospital, one patient is in Unity Hospital, one patient is at Highland Hospital, and the five others are at home, and all are in isolation, according to the county.

Investigators are working on tracing the cases, and if any individuals who came into contact with the eight patients are identified and thought by officials to be at high risk, those individuals will be contacted by the Health Department, according to the county.

Investigators are also trying to determine if there were any locations where the general public could have been exposed.

A Rochester firefighter who responded to a paramedic call for one of the confirmed cases is self-quarantining as a precaution, according to the county.

 Mendoza said an update would be provided Monday morning.

The eight new cases were confirmed a day after Monroe County Executive Adam Bello declared a state of emergency and ordered all public schools closed.

Also on Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo called on bars and restaurants to voluntarily close, citing a growing fear that an anticipated wave of coronavirus cases could overwhelm the health care system.

Several eateries in the county responded by closing their doors. 

David Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.

