Coronavirus forces The Little to go dark 

The Little Theatre announced Saturday that it will close its doors at 5 p.m. after the day’s matinees until further notice, becoming the latest in a long list of cultural institutions in Monroe County to shutter citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.“Rochester’s film community is truly amazing — a smart, passionate group who help make this a special place,” the theater staff wrote in a message to its patrons. “While we love nothing more than for you to find that next magical film under our Art Deco roof with the largest possible bag of Little Popcorn, or to enjoy live music in our café, the safety of our guests and employees is the top priority.”The message went on to say that patrons who have purchased tickets in advance will be given the options of obtaining a full refund, using their tickets at a later screening, or converting the cost of their tickets to a tax-deductible donation to the theater.The Little is a partner of WXXI Public Media, the parent company of CITY.