March 20, 2020 News & Opinion » News

COVID-19 wilts Lilac Fest 

The Lilac Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

In a post on the festival’s Facebook, organizers wrote that the Monroe County Health Department advised them that the festival would not be able to take place from May 8-17, as had been planned. In recent days, the county has seen a steady increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as the first death linked to the virus.


“As you can imagine, this is painful for all of us,” reads the post. “However, we are hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to reschedule.”

Later in the post, festival organizers stated that they’ll let the public know “if, and when,” they plan to reschedule.

