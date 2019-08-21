Council approves rezoning former Colgate campus 

During its meeting Tuesday night, City Council voted 5-3 to rezone the former Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School campus from Institutional Planned Development to a Planned Development District. The new zoning clears a major hurdle for developer Angelo Ingrassia, since it allows for greater flexibility in the development of the site.
Developer Angelo Ingrassia plans to develop the former 22-acre Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School campus near Highland Park.
Council members Jackie Ortiz, Malik Evans, and Mitch Gruber voted against the zoning change. President Loretta Scott was not at the meeting.
Ingrassia promised last month not to develop the sweeping south lawn on South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue. He also said that the historic buildings on the site may be made available for residential, office, or education use.
But in multiple meetings with residents he said he has to develop the site in order for it to be profitable and he wants to construct two new apartment buildings
The Divinity school has moved to Village Gate in the Neighborhood of the Arts.