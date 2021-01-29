Council President Loretta Scott will not seek reelection 

click image

Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott has announced that she will not seek reelection to her at-large seat. Her term expires at the end of the year.Scott was first elected to her Council seat in 2009, and was first elected President by her fellow Council members in 2014. She's finishing out her third term.Prior to her time on Council, Scott served as the city's commissioner of parks, recreation, and humans services, a position she retired from in 2005. She was the first Black woman to have held a position as the head of a department in Rochester."We are all like snowballs, the sum of our experiences collectively packed together over the years, and propelled forward by the hands of others," Scott said, in a prepared statement. "This is how I have felt as Council President – that I been given the privilege of helping guide change for our city, and that so many have laid their hands on me to help me move in the right direction."Scott was a driving force behind the establishment of the Police Accountability Board, and has supported defending the board's powers in court."As a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother of black children, I have had hard conversations and seen a broken public safety system," Scott said.Mayor Lovely Warren, a longtime ally of Scott's, praised her service on City Council.“President Loretta Scott has been a trailblazer, and a shining example of a public servant, for her entire career,” said Mayor Lovely Warren. “She has been steadfast in her work to lift up all people, particularly our Black and Brown residents, and always believed that a more just world benefits us all."All five City Council at-large seats are up for re-election this year. Scott is the second incumbent to opt against a reelection bid, as Malik Evans begins his campaign for Mayor. Willie Lightfoot, Mitch Gruber, and Miguel Meléndez are running for re-election.