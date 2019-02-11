Council schedules third forum on Police Accountability Board 

click to enlarge
City Council has set a date for the third, and last, public forum it will hold on its legislation to create a Police Accountability Board.
The forum will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, in the City Hall Atrium. The event was originally scheduled for January 31 but was postponed due to severe winter weather. No advance sign-up is necessary for people wanting to attend the February 21 forum. And people who want to comment on Council's proposed legislation but aren't able to attend the forum can send their comments to council@cityofrochester.gov.
The legislation is posted on the City of Rochester website here.
While no vote has been scheduled yet, the earliest date for a vote is Council's March 19 meeting. Mayor Lovely Warren has also introduced legislation to create a Police Accountability Board, but Council has held hers in committee. While both proposals would create an independent board that could investigate complaints about police conduct, they differ in several respects. The biggest: Council's legislation gives discipline authority to the Accountability Board; Warren's keeps it with the police chief, which she says state law and the union contract mandate.