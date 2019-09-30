Council to vote on RCSD resolution 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

City Council members (from left) Mike Patterson, Jackie Ortiz, and Willie Lightfoot during the June vote authorizing a referendum on the RCSD. Court rulings blocked the referendum.

Rochester City Council is meeting at 2 p.m. today to vote on a resolution formally asking the state to "institute immediate structured and monitored financial constraints" on the Rochester City School District.The resolution, introduced by Mayor Lovely Warren and Council President Loretta Scott, was released yesterday afternoon, as was a notice of today's Council meeting. It doesn't ask for the "financial control" to take any specific form, but the mayor has previously pursued a five-year state takeover of the district coupled with temporary elimination of the locally-elected school board. A state fiscal control board for the district could be another possibility.RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade said last week that the district overspent its 2018-19 budget by roughly $30 million. District learned of the overspending through its external auditors' year-end review of RCSD finances. The officials say they still don't know exactly how the overspending happened and why they didn't know about it earlier.The state Comptroller's Office will begin an audit of the district in October."Given the School District spending overruns, we are concerned that the 2019-20 budget may also be overspent, compounding this problem for the children and families of the School District as well as the City's taxpayers," said a memo from Warren and Scott that accompanied the resolution.Moody's credit rating agency is also reviewing the city's bond credit rating as a result of the RCSD shortfall; the city is responsible for the district's finances, though it contributes only $119 million of the district's $1 billion budget."The Rochester City School District is in a state of severe fiscal crisis, caused by its history of chronic mismanagement and habitual overspending that cannot be resolved absent assistance from the State," said the introductory letter from Warren and Scott. "Without immediate financial and budgetary control from the State, the District will likely continue to take action to jeopardize its own long-term fiscal health, and has already threatened the fiscal well-being of the City, which could lead to negative consequences for City taxpayers."The resolution also brings up court decisions that scuttled a referendum on the school district, in which courts affirmed that the creation or dissolution of a school board is the state's purview, not local government's. The solution requests that the the state reimburse the city for any extra borrowing costs "resulting from lack of oversight and control regarding School District spending."