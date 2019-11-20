COUNTRY | Alyssa Trahan 

She likes dogs and she has a thing for boys who drive trucks. But the country clichés abruptly stop there. When you hear Alyssa Trahan sing in that lovely country alto of hers. Trahan is gambling on the long dollar, and since 2016 she's split her time between Rochester and Music City, USA. She can play over a dozen different instruments without batting an eye, but it's her voice that'll get you in your pop-country heart. I'm hooked.

Alyssa Trahan plays Thursday, November 21, 7 p.m.at B-Side, 5 Liftbridge Lane, Fairport. No cover. 364-0688. fairportbside.com; alyssatrahan.com.