COUNTRY| Dale Watson & His Lone Stars 

Austin-based singer-guitarist Dale Watson is a well-traveled musician, maintaining a rigorous touring schedule of more than 300 gigs per year. He's had dozens of studio releases since 1995, including his newest album, "Call Me Lucky." With a low baritone voice and southern drawl like that of fellow Texan Willie Nelson, Watson performs with his straight-shootin' backing band, His Lone Stars, consisting of Don Pawlak on pedal steel, Mike Bernal on drums, and Chris Crepps on bass. Buckle your bootstraps for a mix of blues, country, roots, and rock 'n' roll. In true cowboy form, Dale Watson & His Lone Stars play songs about drinking, living life on the road, and having a good time.

Dale Watson & His Lone Stars will perform on Monday, August 5, 9 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. 232-3230. $25 advance; $30 door. abilenebarandlounge.com; dalewatson.com.