Court hears arguments on Police Accountability case 

A panel of state Supreme Court Appellate Division justices will issue a decision on the court case over Rochester's Police Accountability Board referendum. Typically, the court issues its decision two weeks after the end of the current term, which would be after Election Day. The panel could, however, issue a decision earlier.



Thursday afternoon, the judges heard arguments from attorneys representing City Council and the Rochester Police Locust Club. Council is trying to get the court to allow a referendum on changes to city law that would create a Police Accountability Board. The Locust Club is trying to prevent that vote from happening.



City Council approved legislation creating the Police Accountability Board in May, but because the proposed law removes some power from the mayor, state law requires a referendum. That was to be on the ballot in the November 5 election.



In early September, the Rochester Police Locust Club, the police officer's union, sued the city, Mayor Lovely Warren, City Council, and the Board of Elections, asking that the referendum be barred. And on September 25, state Supreme Court Justice John Ark granted a preliminary injunction that allowed the county Board of Elections to prepare and print ballots containing the referendum question, but it barred any votes on it from being counted.



City Council appealed that ruling to the Appellate Division.



Ballots for this year's election have already been printed with the referendum included. If the Appellate Division justices decide to uphold Ark's ruling, any votes cast will not be counted.