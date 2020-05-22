COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to new high again in Monroe County 

The number of people in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in Monroe County rose to a new high for a fifth straight day on Thursday, according to figures from the county Health Department.



There were 157 people in hospitals for the disease on Thursday, according to the Health Department. The number of those people in intensive care units ticked up by one, to 17.



County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said earlier this week that preliminary data showed the rising hospitalization numbers were primarily the result of increased testing of people already in hospitals for non-COVID-19 treatments and a state rule mandating longer hospital stays for some nursing home residents with COVID-19.



"By and large, they're all doing really well," Mendoza said of the nursing home residents during a WXXI News forum Thursday evening.



"Overall, we have a good explanation for all of the new cases," the health commissioner said.



Coronavirus cases had been confirmed in 80 more people in the county on Thursday. Of those new cases, 24 were in people under 30, and seven were in people in their 80s or older.



The Health Department reported three more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's death toll to 185.

