December 07, 2021 News & Opinion » News

COVID deaths in Monroe County top 1,500 

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Monroe County has topped 1,500, officials reported Monday, underscoring a grim milestone as cases in the area escalate.

In a weekly briefing, the Monroe County Department of Public Health revealed 14 new deaths from Nov. 19-29, bringing the death total to 1,506.

The department also reported 362 newly confirmed cases on Monday, and 3,835 new cases over the last week.

The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases is 548 and the rolling average positivity rate at 9.4 percent.

More than one in five of the 499 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Finger Lakes region are in an intensive care unit, according to the county.

Racquel Stephen is a health reporter for WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
