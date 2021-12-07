COVID deaths in Monroe County top 1,500 

click image

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Monroe County has topped 1,500, officials reported Monday, underscoring a grim milestone as cases in the area escalate.In a weekly briefing, the Monroe County Department of Public Health revealed 14 new deaths from Nov. 19-29, bringing the death total to 1,506.The department also reported 362 newly confirmed cases on Monday, and 3,835 new cases over the last week.The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases is 548 and the rolling average positivity rate at 9.4 percent.More than one in five of the 499 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Finger Lakes region are in an intensive care unit, according to the county.