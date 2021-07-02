Craig Doran, Rochester's chief judge, steps down over racist photo 

click image

State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, the administrative judge for the Rochester region, announced Friday that he was resigning his post in light of a photo of him masquerading as what he termed in a statement as “a well-known public figure of color” at a Halloween party in 1988.In his statement, Doran apologized for his behavior and said he was stepping down in accordance with the state’s chief judge’s “zero tolerance policy on matters of racial bias and insensitivity.”“I did not comprehend at the time the hurtful nature of my actions,” Doran said. “I know now that an act of this nature is considered to be racist. I can assure you that this event in 1988 in no way reflects my beliefs and principles.”It was not immediately clear where the photo had surfaced and was circulating, or whom Doran was masquerading as at the time it was taken.“I ask for forgiveness from these who have been hurt by this, those I may have embarrassed, and from the people who have taken time in their lives to educate me about the hurt my actions caused," Doran said.The judicial region, known as the Seventh Judicial District, covers eight counties — Monroe, Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates.The state's chief administrative judge, Lawrence Marks, released a statement saying that the process for choosing Doran's successor would begin soon, and that state Supreme Court Justice William Taylor will serve as acting administrative judge in the interim.Taylor was formerly the lawyer for Monroe County and was a town justice for Pittsford.Doran, who was elected to a 10-year term in 2015, said he will remain a judge and will work with the state to make the transition to a new administrator for Rochester as seamless as possible.A resident of Canandaigua in Ontario County, Doran has been presiding as a judge since 1999, when he was elected to the Ontario County Court bench. He was re-elected in 2009 and then ran for state Supreme Court bench six years later.He was appointed by the state to oversee family courts in the region in 2006, and was named the administrative judge of all courts in the region in 2011.This is a developing story. Check back for more details.