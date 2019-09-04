Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 04, 2019

.
CULTURE | 'Haudenosaunee Traditions' 

Dance and sport are two enduring elements of traditional Haudenosaunee culture, both of which will be spotlighted at an event in neighboring Auburn this week. Co-presented by the Schweinfurth Art Center, folklorist Beth Bevars, and the Cayuga Museum of History and Art, "Haudenosaunee Traditions" will feature celebrated smoke dancer Chris Thomas as he leads others in social dances, including the Rabbit and Old Moccasin dances. And Ron Patterson (pictured), an Oneida Turtle Clan member and the sole remaining Oneida Indian Nation lacrosse stick maker, will demonstrate how he makes lacrosse sticks, from selecting the right tree to steaming and bending the wood. The event will be held on the back lawn of the Cayuga Museum of History and Art, next door to the Schweinfurth (rain location is the Carriage House Theater).

Friday, September 6, 5 to 8 p.m. Cayuga Museum of History and Art, 203 Genesee Street, Auburn. Free. 315-255-1553; schweinfurthartcenter.org.

