Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 18, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

CULTURE | 'Hodinöhsö:ni' Healthy Roots, Culture, and Traditions' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO CREDIT DAVID MITCHELL
  • photo credit David Mitchell

Year-round, Ganondagan State Historic Site provides insight into the history of the Rochester region's Indigenous people. And this weekend it will host an event that brings history to life and spotlights living culture at the "Hodinöhsö:ni' Healthy Roots, Culture, and Traditions" event, which features 18th-century re-enactors (pictured: Darwin John, Elmer John, and Alvin Parker) in traditional clothing, hands-on demos of traditional arts and food practices, Iroquois Social Dance performances (11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.), outdoor games including archery, guided trail walks, family craft activities, gallery exhibits, and a preview of this fall's event commemorating the 225th anniversary of the Canandaigua Treaty.

Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ganondagan State Historic Site, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. Admission is $8 for adults; $5 for members, seniors, and students; and free to children ages five and younger. 742-1690; ganondagan.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
18 Thu
19 Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23 Tue
24

In the Works @ Hartnett Gallery, UR Wilson Commons

Reception....

"Other Music" @ Little Theatre

Through Eyes of Pastel @ My Sister's Gallery at the Episcopal Church Home

Through Eyes of Pastel @ My Sister's Gallery at the Episcopal Church Home

Reception...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

View PDF
September 18-24, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Fall Guide 2019
To many of us culture enthusiasts, autumn is the most magical time of the year. Sure, the cooler temps are comfortably cozy and fall flavors are seriously palatable, but it's also the top of the season for theater, visual arts, classical music, and other cultural offerings. The arts community comes fully alive again after a relatively slow spell. read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.