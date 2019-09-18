CULTURE | 'Hodinöhsö:ni' Healthy Roots, Culture, and Traditions' 

Year-round, Ganondagan State Historic Site provides insight into the history of the Rochester region's Indigenous people. And this weekend it will host an event that brings history to life and spotlights living culture at the "Hodinöhsö:ni' Healthy Roots, Culture, and Traditions" event, which features 18th-century re-enactors (pictured: Darwin John, Elmer John, and Alvin Parker) in traditional clothing, hands-on demos of traditional arts and food practices, Iroquois Social Dance performances (11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.), outdoor games including archery, guided trail walks, family craft activities, gallery exhibits, and a preview of this fall's event commemorating the 225th anniversary of the Canandaigua Treaty.

Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ganondagan State Historic Site, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. Admission is $8 for adults; $5 for members, seniors, and students; and free to children ages five and younger. 742-1690; ganondagan.org.