Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 18, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

CULTURE | Support the arts, remotely 

By
click to enlarge choice_event2.jpg

Local artists and arts organizations are sure to take a hit from all of the shut-downs, but that doesn't mean the community can't help support them from afar. Geva Theatre canceled its performances of "Once" and "Cry It Out," but is offering ticketholders the option to watch a video performance instead. Geva understands it can't replace the experience of live theater, so they are encouraging patrons to hold onto their tickets to be used at a future performance of another show, or use the money from those tickets to make a donation to the theater (refunds are also an option).

The MuCCC had to cancel performances of "Dick Tracy" and "Chez Wellington," and Blackfriars Theatre had to cancel performances of "Silent Sky." Both are asking ticketholders to consider a similar option — conversion of their ticket price into a tax-deductible donation to support non-profit theater.

The Memorial Art Gallery has its own YouTube channel (search "MAG Rochester") with artist interviews and guest lectures, while much of the George Eastman Museum's collection is available to view online.

Now is also an excellent time to consider supporting your favorite local artist by purchasing some of their work. Think of it as getting a really early jump on your holiday shopping. Future you will thank you, and so will the artists, who rely the community's support to survive.

Many of the community classes at 540WMain will shift to an online format, including discussions about everything from environmental justice to understanding CBD oil, responding to microaggressions to decluttering your life (apropos in this moment, since many people have found themselves stuck in their homes). Some classes are free, while others cost $10-$15. You can view and register for classes at 540westmain.eventbrite.com.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
18 Thu
19 Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23 Tue
24

Doug Emblidge, Dan Viola, Todd Youngman, Sara Shipley @ Comedy @ the Carlson

Benefits Pluta Cancer Ctr....

Eastman Audio Research Studio, Switch~Ensemble @ Hatch Hall

[POSTPONED] Vanishing Sun: Impressions of the Infinite @ Strasenburgh Planetarium [CLOSED TEMPORARILY]

[POSTPONED] Vanishing Sun: Impressions of the Infinite @ Strasenburgh Planetarium [CLOSED TEMPORARILY]

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

March 18-24, 2020

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.