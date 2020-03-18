CULTURE | Support the arts, remotely 

Local artists and arts organizations are sure to take a hit from all of the shut-downs, but that doesn't mean the community can't help support them from afar. Geva Theatre canceled its performances of "Once" and "Cry It Out," but is offering ticketholders the option to watch a video performance instead. Geva understands it can't replace the experience of live theater, so they are encouraging patrons to hold onto their tickets to be used at a future performance of another show, or use the money from those tickets to make a donation to the theater (refunds are also an option).

The MuCCC had to cancel performances of "Dick Tracy" and "Chez Wellington," and Blackfriars Theatre had to cancel performances of "Silent Sky." Both are asking ticketholders to consider a similar option — conversion of their ticket price into a tax-deductible donation to support non-profit theater.

The Memorial Art Gallery has its own YouTube channel (search "MAG Rochester") with artist interviews and guest lectures, while much of the George Eastman Museum's collection is available to view online.

Now is also an excellent time to consider supporting your favorite local artist by purchasing some of their work. Think of it as getting a really early jump on your holiday shopping. Future you will thank you, and so will the artists, who rely the community's support to survive.

Many of the community classes at 540WMain will shift to an online format, including discussions about everything from environmental justice to understanding CBD oil, responding to microaggressions to decluttering your life (apropos in this moment, since many people have found themselves stuck in their homes). Some classes are free, while others cost $10-$15. You can view and register for classes at 540westmain.eventbrite.com.