Cuomo announces 35 new pop-up vaccination sites, two in Finger Lakes 

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced 35 community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites, including two in the Finger Lakes region.The Rochester Riverside Convention Center will serve as one of the sites and will be operated in partnership with Monroe County. The other will be at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Geneva, in partnership with Ontario and Seneca counties. Both sites will administer vaccinations on Saturday, Feb. 6.Details on how to register for the two vaccination sites were not immediately available.The 35 sites around the state are expected to give the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination to more than 25,000 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online in following weeks.Cuomo said that following this week's deployments and as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to deploy these kits until pop-up sites have been established at all 33 New York City Housing Authority Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors.Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through the governor’s Vaccine Equity Task Force."COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point," Cuomo said. "COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York's vaccine priorities.”