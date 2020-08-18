play

Cuomo, in DNC address, says Biden can restore the nation's "soul"

Karen DeWitt is Albany correspondent for WXXI News.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, during a brief video address at the first night of the Democratic National Convention, spoke of New York’s struggles overcoming the coronavirus, and why he thinks Biden needs to win in November.Cuomo says New Yorkers listened to their "better angels" and obeyed shut down orders, wore masks and socially distanced, in an effort to transform the state from the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic to having one of the lowest rates of transmission in the nation. And he thanked the 30,000 medical workers who came to the aid of the state. But Cuomo says six months into the pandemic, many other states are still struggling with high rates of infection. He says Covid is "the symptom, not the illness" of a nation "in crisis.""Donald Trump didn’t create the initial division. The division created Trump. He only made it worse," said Cuomo, who likened the federal government to an immune system that is "dysfunctional and incompetent.""It couldn’t fight off the virus," Cuomo said. "In fact, it didn’t even see it coming."Cuomo also described why he thinks former Vice President Joe Biden needs to replace Trump as President, saying "Biden will bring us up, not tear us down.""Joe Biden can restore the soul of America," said Cuomo.And Cuomo says he believes that is what is needed.