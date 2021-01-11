Cuomo to deliver State of the State address 

click to enlarge CREDIT GOVERNOR CUOMO'S OFFICE

Cuomo at a coronavirus briefing in June, 2020.

click image

Governor Andrew Cuomo will deliver his annual State of the State Address at 11:30 a.m on Monday.The coronavirus pandemic has already changed the tone of what will be Cuomo’s 11th State of the State message, as well as how the governor will present the address. Instead of the usual hoopla surrounding the presentation, which is typically delivered in front of hundreds of legislators and local government officials who have gathered in Albany, this year's speech will be presented virtually. It will also be broadcast on TV and radio stations; you'll be able to watch the address on WXXI-TV, listen on WXXI radio, and watch and listen to the video stream at wxxinews.org.The State of the State is a broad outline of the governor's agenda for the year. In the past, Cuomo has focused on themes with the specific details following later when he delivers his budget address. Cuomo has already said that he’s a bit more optimistic about the estimated $15 billion budget shortfall the state is facing due to the pandemic, since Democrats are now poised to control both houses of Congress and President-elect Joe Biden has indicated he’ll push for more federal aid to states like New York that were hit hard by the pandemic.Cuomo has already released some of the proposals he will make in the State of the State, including strengthening protections against tenant evictions during the pandemic, permanently expanding absentee voting, and legalizing cannabis for adult use.On Sunday Cuomo released other proposals, including expanding telehealth services for all New Yorkers, and prohibiting utility disconnections in regions that are under a state of emergency.