Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 25, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Cuomo worried about increasing COVID-19 cases and Thanksgiving's impact 

By and
click to enlarge Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking at Baber A.M.E. Church in Rochester on Wednesday. - COURTESY OF THE OFFICE OF GOV. ANDREW CUOMO
  • COURTESY OF THE OFFICE OF GOV. ANDREW CUOMO
  • Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking at Baber A.M.E. Church in Rochester on Wednesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in Rochester on Wednesday, to give his COVID-19 briefing from the Baber A.M.E Church on Meigs St. Afterward, Cuomo also participated in a turkey giveway there as well.

During his remarks, Cuomo again expressed concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases statewide and across the country, and he said the state does expect to see an increase in COVID rates post-Thanksgiving, especially with so many people traveling in the airports, gathering in large groups, etc.
He said the rate of increase will depend on how people act.


Cuomo said that global experts warn of a surge in cases starting this fall, and they advise states develop a winter plan in response.

"Prioritize highest infection rates with the highest hospitalization rates. What is the greatest fear during COVID? Greatest fear is you overwhelm the hospital system,” Cuomo said.

The plan also includes strategies to keep schools open, and a vaccine operation for the state.

Cuomo singled out Monroe County, which has seen one of the highest increases in the number of infections in the entire state the last three weeks.

Cuomo told reporters there were 74 hospitalizations on Nov. 4, and 268 as of Tuesday, a 274 percent increase. He said at that rate the hospital system would be overwhelmed in a matter of weeks.

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. April Franklin is the Weekend Edition host and a reporter for WXXI.
click to enlarge wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags: , , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
25 Thu
26 Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
1

Black Friday Hike @ Ganargua Creek Meadow Preserve

Begin at the Wilkinson Road parking area....
The Bubbleman @ Cobblestone Arts Center

The Bubbleman @ Cobblestone Arts Center

Limited seating; online ticket purchase required....
Intent vs. Impact: How to Respond to Unintended Microaggressions @ Livestream

Intent vs. Impact: How to Respond to Unintended Microaggressions @ Livestream

This workshop provides a foundational understanding of implicit bias, microaggressions, and intent...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2020 CITY News