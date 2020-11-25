Cuomo worried about increasing COVID-19 cases and Thanksgiving's impact 

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE OFFICE OF GOV. ANDREW CUOMO

Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking at Baber A.M.E. Church in Rochester on Wednesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in Rochester on Wednesday, to give his COVID-19 briefing from the Baber A.M.E Church on Meigs St. Afterward, Cuomo also participated in a turkey giveway there as well.During his remarks, Cuomo again expressed concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases statewide and across the country, and he said the state does expect to see an increase in COVID rates post-Thanksgiving, especially with so many people traveling in the airports, gathering in large groups, etc.He said the rate of increase will depend on how people act.Cuomo said that global experts warn of a surge in cases starting this fall, and they advise states develop a winter plan in response."Prioritize highest infection rates with the highest hospitalization rates. What is the greatest fear during COVID? Greatest fear is you overwhelm the hospital system,” Cuomo said.The plan also includes strategies to keep schools open, and a vaccine operation for the state.Cuomo singled out Monroe County, which has seen one of the highest increases in the number of infections in the entire state the last three weeks.Cuomo told reporters there were 74 hospitalizations on Nov. 4, and 268 as of Tuesday, a 274 percent increase. He said at that rate the hospital system would be overwhelmed in a matter of weeks.