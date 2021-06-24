Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 24, 2021 Music » Music Features

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Cuomo's emergency pandemic powers to end Thursday 

By
Gov. Andrew Cuomo

PHOTO PROVIDED BY GOV. ANDREW CUOMO'S OFFICE

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will relinquish the emergency powers he’s held for the past 15 months during the COVID-19 pandemic as infection rates continue to drop and vaccination rates slowly climb.

Those powers gave Cuomo the power to close schools and businesses, require masks and social distancing, and regulate how many people could gather at one time, even in private homes.

“The emergency is over,” said Cuomo, who added that the state of emergency will end Thursday. “It will not be renewed.”

Cuomo’s wide-ranging powers became controversial in recent months as he faces a number of scandals, including sexual harassment allegations and the accuracy of nursing home death numbers during the pandemic. In early March, the Democratic-led State Legislature moved to curb some of those powers.

Republican lawmakers have argued for months that the emergency authority was no longer needed and should end.

In a statement, Republican Assembly Leader Will Barclay called it “welcome news” while Senate GOP Leader Robert Ortt said it was “long overdue.”

While many of the governor’s emergency rules were unpopular, one that was well-received — the ability of bars and restaurants to offer takeout alcoholic beverages — also expires Thursday. Bills in the Legislature to extend the rule or make it permanent failed.

Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, said a survey done by her group finds 78 percent of New Yorkers wanted the rule to be made permanent.

“Only in New York would elected officials ignore an overwhelming majority of the public,” she said.

Restrictions still remain in effect for the more than 45 percent of New Yorkers who are not yet fully vaccinated. They still have to wear masks in public and social distance. Face coverings are still required for everyone in health care settings, nursing homes, prisons, homeless shelters, and on public transit.

The governor’s announcement comes as the positivity rate for the virus, at 0.36 percent statewide, dropped for the 79th day in a row. There are 474 New Yorkers still in the hospital, and six died of the disease.

Vaccination rates have stagnated. On June 15, Cuomo announced that 70 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine. On Tuesday, that rate was 71.2 percent. Meanwhile, 52.3 percent of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, which is below the number needed to reach herd immunity.

The governor said efforts are now focused on getting younger people vaccinated, and said a weekly college scholarship giveaway, which continues for one more week, has resulted in tens of thousands more teenagers getting vaccinated.

He said his administration will continue to monitor the disease.

“We’re still watching COVID; it would be irresponsible and reckless not to be wary and vigilant,” said Cuomo, who added new variants, including the Delta variant, are spreading quickly.

He said post-pandemic challenges include rebuilding the economy. There’s also a worker shortage in the service industry, including restaurants, and other businesses needed to help welcome back tourists. The state’s cities also are experiencing growing gun violence.

click image wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags:

More Music Features »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
24 Fri
25 Sat
26 Sun
27 Mon
28 Tue
29 Wed
30
Thursday Dinner LIVE: Bill Tiberio & Ted Perry @ Brown Hound Downtown

Thursday Dinner LIVE: Bill Tiberio & Ted Perry @ Brown Hound Downtown

Tailor Made @ Granger Homestead & Carriage Museum

Tailor Made @ Granger Homestead & Carriage Museum

Granger Homestead's Summer Concert Series, with music, food trucks and local breweries...
Bellwether Breaks, Ryan Sutherland @ Photo City Music Hall

Bellwether Breaks, Ryan Sutherland @ Photo City Music Hall

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News