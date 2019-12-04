Dade reduces potential RCSD layoffs from 287 to 218 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAMES BROWN, WXXI NEWS

RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade minutes after announcing the reduction of upcoming staffing cuts.

Tuesday night, Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade made public the details of his plan to bridge the district's nearly $65 million budget gap. School board members also received specifics of the cuts he expects to make.The mid-year budget cuts were caused by district overspending due to a budget adopted last spring. The Board of Education and City Council were told by the district’s former CFO Everton Sewell that the budget was balanced when it actually wasn't. There was about a $30 million dollar shortfall in the previous school year, and district officials have said that if certain steps were not taken to cut expenses and raise other revenues in the current school year, the budget gap would be nearly $65 million.Over the next few days, 218 Rochester City School District paraprofessionals, administrators, and teachers will receive layoff notices. That number is lower than the initial plan, which cut 287 positions. Dade said that number is subject to change.One reason why there are fewer layoffs is because the union that represents the district’s administrators approached Dade with an idea. He said they’re freezing vacation cash-ins for their members the rest of the year which could save about 10 jobs.“Their organization remained committed to putting something on the table to prevent some of their members from being eliminated which resulted in a savings of $450,000,” said Dade.Dade said he’s open to more creative solutions from the district and its unions to save jobs.Dade also expressed frustration with some of the rhetoric that he’s heard, specifically claims that the cuts are overwhelmingly impacting teachers.“This is not an example of balancing our budget on the backs of teachers and staff,” said Dade.“There’s some messages out there that teachers aren’t going to be in front of kids and the like. There might be differences like some teachers being displaced...but our students will continue to have high quality instructors in front of them everyday," Dade said.The district’s largest union, the Rochester Teachers Association, is mobilizing members to express their displeasure for the cuts at the school board meeting Thursday night, as are other community groups.In anticipation of the demand for Thursday’s board meeting, the board is considering limiting public statements to 2 minutes per person; that’s down from 3 minutes. They’ve already received 31 speaking requests, which is abnormally high.When asked about when will the layoffs will start, Dade maintains that its January or bust.“If we do not move forward with the staff reductions as soon as January we would pretty much assure ourselves and the community that we will overspend our existing budget this year so that’s a no go. So waiting for June is a non-negotiable,” Dade said.These cuts will help bridge about half of the projected deficit. Dade said costs controls, program cuts, and at least $20 million from the state will fill the rest, which Board of Education president Van White said is overdue.“I don’t want us to feel so guilty about what happened that we’re not talking about what they’ve done to us," White said. "And I know some people are uncomfortable, they don’t want me to say that, but we need to say that. Our children have been neglected perhaps by us but by Albany.”White cited steep challenges for the district like educating children marred by high poverty rates, lead poisoning, and a growing number of students with special needs. He also mentioned the state’s failure to increase foundation aid to the district.The state Education Department said the Rochester City School District receives about $86 million less state aid than it should.The Board of Education will submit questions to Dade in writing over the next few days. The layoffs are subject to board approval on December 19th.