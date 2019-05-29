Dade says he's not worried about his tenure with RCSD 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Terry Dade, who the Rochester school board has selected as the next superintendent of the Rochester City School District, signed a three-year contract..

Rochester city school district Superintendent Terry Dade said today at a press conference that he was aware that state education officials have floated plans to take control of the district and dissolve the school board, but he didn't want to speculate on what that would mean for him or the district.If the plan were to transpire, it could mean that Dade, who just signed a three-year contract with the school board, would report to State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, at least temporarily. But Dade seemed far removed from that possibility."I believe whoever is in that position would have confidence in me and my skill set," Dade said. "Right now, I'm going to stay focused on the needs of students."Dade said that he wasn't going to comment on things that are out of his control and that he wants instead to change the narrative about the city school district, its teachers, and its students. Dade said he's concerned about how city schools and students are portrayed in media and the negative effect it may be having on them.And he also wants to change how board members and district employees work with each other, he said."Families argue and disagree behind closed doors," Dade said. "We will have differences of opinion. No matter what differences we have, when we emerge from behind those closed doors, I expect that we'll speak with one voice."Dade has read Distinguished Educator Jaime Aquino's report on the district's problems thoroughly, and he said his biggest challenge is going to be implementation of the report's recommendations.