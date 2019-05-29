Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 29, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Dade says he's not worried about his tenure with RCSD 

By
Rochester city school district Superintendent Terry Dade said today at  a press conference that he was aware that state education officials have floated plans to take control of the district and dissolve the school board, but he didn't want to speculate on what that would mean for him or the district.

If the plan were to transpire, it could mean that Dade, who just signed a three-year contract with the school board, would report to State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, at least temporarily. But Dade seemed far removed from that possibility.

"I believe whoever is in that position would have confidence in me and my skill set," Dade said.  "Right now, I'm going to stay focused on the needs of students."
click to enlarge Terry Dade, who the Rochester school board has selected as the next superintendent of the Rochester City School District, signed a three-year contract.. - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Terry Dade, who the Rochester school board has selected as the next superintendent of the Rochester City School District, signed a three-year contract..

Dade said that he wasn't going to comment on things that are out of his control and that he wants instead to change the narrative about the city school district, its teachers, and its students. Dade said he's concerned about how city schools and students are portrayed in media and the negative effect it may be having on them.

And he also wants to change how board members and district employees work with each other, he said.

"Families argue and disagree behind closed doors," Dade said. "We will have differences of opinion. No matter what differences we have, when we emerge from behind those closed doors, I expect that we'll speak with one voice."

Dade has read Distinguished Educator Jaime Aquino's report on the district's problems thoroughly, and he said his biggest challenge is going to be implementation of the report's recommendations.
 

Tags: , , ,

More News »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
29 Thu
30 Fri
31 Sat
1 Sun
2 Mon
3 Tue
4

Food Truck Rodeo @ Rochester Public Market

Live music: The Crooked North...
Meditation Practice and Dharma Talk with Sue Kochan @ Dharma Refuge

Meditation Practice and Dharma Talk with Sue Kochan @ Dharma Refuge

Meditation followed by tea and a dharma talk with Sue. Everyone is...

"Big Fish" (2003) @ Dryden Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Dish 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
May 29- 4, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Growing Pains
Rochester is still developing as a bike-friendly city read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.