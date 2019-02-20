DANCE | Brockport Dance 50th Anniversary Celebration 

The College at Brockport's dance program celebrates its 50th anniversary this week with a celebration that will feature 1972 graduate and acclaimed choreographer Elizabeth Streb, former faculty member and celebrated choreographer Garth Fagan, and more. Attendees can take classes with alumni instructors, watch Streb's documentary "Born to Fly: Elizabeth Streb vs. Gravity" (Thursday, February 21, at 7 p.m.), hear Streb deliver the keynote address (Friday, February 22, at 1:30 p.m.), attend an alumni showcase (Saturday, February 23, at 9:15 a.m.), and attend a lecture demonstration by Garth Fagan and dancers from Garth Fagan Dance (Saturday, February 23, at 3:30 p.m.), among other events.

The College at Brockport, Hartwell Hall, New Campus Drive in Brockport. Thursday, February 21, through Saturday, February 23. For a full schedule and more information, visit alumni.brockport.edu.