DANCE | Commotion Dance Theater: Leap Day Dance Performance 

Beyond the pun in the title — and I'm always a sucker for those — it's a whimsical and refreshing idea to host a quadrennial dance performance on leap day. Commotion Dance Theater are a mainstay act at Rochester Fringe, as well as the coordinators of the summer festival "Dances at MuCCC." This leap day performance features new complete works by a number of artists, including "Talespin" by Laurie MacFarlane and "Hasta Las Cachas" by Ruben T. Ornelas. New dances and excerpts by Amy Slocum, Sarah Andreacchi, and Cassie Burns will also be on display. Readings by poets Marion Deal, Martha Schermerhorn, and Maureen Gorman round out the performance.

Saturday, February 29, at 8 p.m. Writers and Books, 740 University Avenue. Suggested $10 donation. wab.org.