DANCE | Dances at MuCCC 

Six years in, Dances at MuCCC is still dazzling audiences with contemporary dances and awe-inspiring performances. Gathering more than 30 choreographers and companies — both local and visiting — the 10-day event celebrates every aspect of dance, from performers to choreographers as well as live musicians. Week one will kick off with Commotion Dance Theater, which will perform new work by Ruben T. Ornelas and Laurie MacFarlane, the event's two coordinators. The first weeks are dedicated to providing audiences with an in-depth look at the groups and artists. The days that follow are a bit more specialized, with a performance of Hanlon Dance and Company's new piece, "of its kind." Dance lovers of every shade and caliber will find more than one compelling thing about what is truly a contemporary dance extravaganza.

Tuesday, June 11 to Saturday, June 22 starting at 8 p.m at The MuCCC, 142 Atlantic Avenue. Tickets are $10 advance, $12 at the door, and $10 for students and seniors. muccc.org.