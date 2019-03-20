Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 20, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

DANCE | 'Dangerous Liaisons' 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ERICH CAMPING
  • photo by Erich Camping

A scandalous tale of seduction and deception, Stephen Frears' 1988 "Dangerous Liaisons" was a star-spangled hit, with the likes of Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Swoosie Kurtz, Mildred Natwick, Peter Capaldi, Keanu Reeves, and Uma Thurman all angling for dominance. Based on an 18th century French novel, the story is set in pre-Revolution Paris, and centers on a jilted lover and a plot for ice cold revenge. Other films, including 1999's "Cruel Intentions," were also based on the book. But before the silver screen adaptations, the story went to Broadway in 1985. And now it's been made into a ballet. This week Rochester City Ballet will present "Dangerous Liaisons, paired with Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" by Artistic Director David Palmer.

Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue. Tickets start at $37. rochestercityballet.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24 Mon
25 Tue
26

"Dawnland: Cultural Survival and Stolen Children" @ MCC Downtown Campus

High Falls B (320B)....

Laughter is the Best Medicine @ Comedy @ the Carlson

Benefits Pluta Cancer Center Foundation....

"The Bad and the Beautiful" (1952) @ Dryden Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Annual Manual 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
March 20-26, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Building a better Rochester
read more ...

By City Newspaper staff

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.