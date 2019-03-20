DANCE | 'Dangerous Liaisons' 

A scandalous tale of seduction and deception, Stephen Frears' 1988 "Dangerous Liaisons" was a star-spangled hit, with the likes of Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Swoosie Kurtz, Mildred Natwick, Peter Capaldi, Keanu Reeves, and Uma Thurman all angling for dominance. Based on an 18th century French novel, the story is set in pre-Revolution Paris, and centers on a jilted lover and a plot for ice cold revenge. Other films, including 1999's "Cruel Intentions," were also based on the book. But before the silver screen adaptations, the story went to Broadway in 1985. And now it's been made into a ballet. This week Rochester City Ballet will present "Dangerous Liaisons, paired with Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" by Artistic Director David Palmer.

Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue. Tickets start at $37. rochestercityballet.org.