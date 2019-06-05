Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 05, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

DANCE | 'Exhilaration' 

Exhilaration: a cheering or enlivening experience. The noun has inspired Rochester Dance Theatre for two years now as the title and overall catalyst for its two-part dance experience. This time around, the company has chosen to focus more specifically on dance's ability to inspire, awaken, and transform others when experiences are shared through the medium. Simply put, the Theater finds dance magical, and its effects even more remarkable. Each date will feature two acts, with the show running about an hour and a half with intermission. Act 1 will feature students from the Theatre's school performing "The Bedspread," created and directed by Joanna Rodriguez. Act 2 will highlight members from the company performing "Committed Not Attached," "The Bike Dance," and excerpts from "The Shell," and a few of the dances will include students too.

Saturday, June 8, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 9, at 2 p.m. at the JCC of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Avenue. Tickets are $18, $12 for children under 12. rdtny.org.

