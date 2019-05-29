DANCE | Garth Fagan Dance 

It's not every day you get the chance to experience the revolutionary work of a beloved and internationally-acclaimed choreographer, free of charge. This week, Garth Fagan Dance, the renowned contemporary dance company founded in our very city five decades ago, will perform two free shows that explore the intersection between history and innovation. Presented by the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, the performances will draw upon the power of art to transform waves of thought and local communities.

Saturday, June 1 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m. at the JCC of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Avenue. Free, tickets required. 461-2000; jccrochester.org/centerstage.