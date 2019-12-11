DANCE | Garth Fagan Dance 'Home for the Holidays' 

This week Garth Fagan Dance company will present its annual "Home for the Holidays" performances at Nazareth College Arts Center's Callahan Theatre. The shows will feature the Rochester premiere of "Triptych," which is Bessie Award-winner and Garth Fagan Dance Rehearsal Director Norwood Pennewell's tenth creation for the company. Four different programs will include a varying mix of the following pieces: "The North Star," "Distant Kin," Time After Before Place," the 1983 work "Prelude: Discipline is Freedom," and "Translation Transition" (from 2002). And both Family Holiday Matinees will feature the Garth Fagan Dance Student Ensemble. A meet-and-greet in the lobby with the entire company will follow each performance.

Wednesday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, December 12-13, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 14, at 2 & 8 p.m.; and Sunday, December 15, at 2 p.m. Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue. Tickets start at $40. 389-2170, naz.edu; garthfagandance.org.