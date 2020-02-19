DANCE | inspireDANCE Festival 

The inspireDANCE festival is a community-driven event hosted by the Program of Movement and Dance at the University of Rochester. Now in its tenth year, the festival offers a chance for hundreds of students and professional dancers from around the Rochester area to learn together, share ideas, and experience performances. The festival features nearly 40 events, including over 25 master classes. This schedule is packed and capacity is limited, so ticketholders must also preregister for class sessions. The festival kicks off on Wednesday, February 19, with a program of student performances in the Spurrier Studio. Other highlights include a master class and lecture with USC Professor E. Moncell Durden (pictured) on Friday, February 21, and the premiere of Biodance's new multidisciplinary work, "Bridge to Paradise," at the Memorial Art Gallery Ballroom.

Wednesday, February 19, through Thursday, February 27. University of Rochester, River Campus, 500 Joseph C. Wilson Boulevard. All-inclusive festival advance pass $18, $25 at the door; individual event prices vary. sas.rochester.edu/dan/news-events/inspiredance.