DANCE | MAD Weekend 

Nazareth College's Theatre and Dance Department will this week present its 8th annual MAD (Movement and Dance) Weekend, presenting a whirlwind of master classes, lectures, and performances by more than 25 renowned dancers, choreographers, and educators from the region and across the nation. Highlights include an open tap class taught by New York City-based artist Michela Marino Lerman on Friday, October 25, 9:30-10:50 a.m. in the Nazareth College Arts Center (the previous night, Thursday, October 24, at 8 p.m., Lerman will perform in "Harlem 100" featuring Mwenso & the Shakes, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance). Also on Friday, Philadelphia's Koresh Dance Company will teach two open modern technique classes in Callahan Theater on (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 to 3:15 p.m.). MAD Weekend culminates with a guest artists' showcase (Sunday, October 27, at 6 p.m. in Callahan Theater) featuring work from Tammy Carrasco, artistic director of Wild Beast Dance; Yuki Ishiguro, dancer, choreographer, and artistic director for Yu.S.Artistry; Alyssandra Wu, artistic director and educator at Alonzo King Lines and DancEsteem; Hettie Barnhill, Broadway actress, director, choreographer, and educator; and others. Technique classes are open to all movers of all skill levels, ages 15 and up.

Friday, October 25, to Sunday, October 27, at Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue. Tickets are available (cash only) throughout the weekend at the registration table. Classes are $5 each, with discounts for multiple classes purchased. MAD Artists Showcase tickets are $10 (cash only) at the door. For the full schedule, visit naz.edu/MAD.