Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 23, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

DANCE | MAD Weekend 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ERICH CAMPING
  • PHOTO BY ERICH CAMPING

Nazareth College's Theatre and Dance Department will this week present its 8th annual MAD (Movement and Dance) Weekend, presenting a whirlwind of master classes, lectures, and performances by more than 25 renowned dancers, choreographers, and educators from the region and across the nation. Highlights include an open tap class taught by New York City-based artist Michela Marino Lerman on Friday, October 25, 9:30-10:50 a.m. in the Nazareth College Arts Center (the previous night, Thursday, October 24, at 8 p.m., Lerman will perform in "Harlem 100" featuring Mwenso & the Shakes, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance). Also on Friday, Philadelphia's Koresh Dance Company will teach two open modern technique classes in Callahan Theater on (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 to 3:15 p.m.). MAD Weekend culminates with a guest artists' showcase (Sunday, October 27, at 6 p.m. in Callahan Theater) featuring work from Tammy Carrasco, artistic director of Wild Beast Dance; Yuki Ishiguro, dancer, choreographer, and artistic director for Yu.S.Artistry; Alyssandra Wu, artistic director and educator at Alonzo King Lines and DancEsteem; Hettie Barnhill, Broadway actress, director, choreographer, and educator; and others. Technique classes are open to all movers of all skill levels, ages 15 and up.

Friday, October 25, to Sunday, October 27, at Nazareth College Arts Center, 4245 East Avenue. Tickets are available (cash only) throughout the weekend at the registration table. Classes are $5 each, with discounts for multiple classes purchased. MAD Artists Showcase tickets are $10 (cash only) at the door. For the full schedule, visit naz.edu/MAD.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
23 Thu
24 Fri
25 Sat
26 Sun
27 Mon
28 Tue
29

Glen Watkins Lecture: Meredith Monk @ Hatch Hall

"The Pajama Game" (1957) @ Dryden Theatre

The State of Art Writing in Rochester @ Rochester Contemporary Art Center

Panel discussion....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

October 23-29, 2019
Cover Story:
Explore the Best of Rochester
read more ...

By Daniel J. Kushner

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.