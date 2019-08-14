DANCE | 'Open Air: Brockport' 

This Saturday, August 24, The College at Brockport Dance will host an event in its "Open Air: Brockport" series, which takes place in unique spaces such as gardens, rooftops, and farms. The series is presented by Brockport alumna Marisa F. Ballaro's dance company, Ballaro Dance. This weekend's performances will take place in and around the outdoor spaces at Brockport's Alumni House, including the new community garden and patio. Live music will be played by Rob Bethel and dancers will perform during a wine reception provided by the Brockport Alumni Association. After the outdoor performance will be a brief talkback by Ballaro, followed by a presentation of various pieces from the company's repertoire in the Rose L. Strasser Studio. On Sunday, Ballaro Dance will give a class featuring live cello. The class is open to the community and free with an event ticket purchase (or $10 for drop-ins), and will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Studio 240 in Hartwell Hall.

Saturday's performance begins at 5 p.m., at The College at Brockport, 350 New Campus Drive, Brockport. Tickets are $20, or $10 for students. 395-2068; alumni.brockport.edu.