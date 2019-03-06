DANCE | RCB's Masquerade 

Don your dapper duds and grab a gilded mask. It's not often you get to take in a ballet performance and hit the dance floor at the same venue, in the same evening. Rochester City Ballet's annual fundraiser Masquerade takes place this weekend at Restaurant Good Luck's new event space, the Jack Rabbit Club. Tickets include a performance by RCB, beer and wine, snacks from Good Luck's chefs, and a dance party with music by DJ Daggz. Proceeds benefit Rochester City Ballet's education programs.

Jack Rabbit Club, 40 Anderson Avenue. Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m. $65 advance; $75 door ($500 for group of 10). rochestercityballet.org/events.