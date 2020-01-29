DANCE | 'Shifting Navigations' 

Returning this week to the stage at Geva is electricGrit Dance, presenting an evening of new and recent works by Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp and Anne Harris Wilcox. The dance theater performance includes Wilcox's "Nanosecond," which premiered at last year's Rochester Fringe as part of a series of collaborations between University of Rochester Dance faculty and composers at Eastman School of Music. Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp will premiere a new piece, titled "Keep Me (at the) Close." Her previous work has won awards from Fringe festivals in both Montreal and San Francisco.

Thursday, January 30, and Friday, January 31, at 7:30 p.m. Geva Theater Center, Fielding Nextstage, 75 Woodbury Boulevard. Tickets are $18 general admission; $15 for seniors and students. Recommended for ages 13+. 232-4382; gevatheatre.org.