DANCE-THEATER | 'Skywoman' 

Regional audiences can learn about the Iroquois creation story and Haudenosaunee values this weekend at the debut of "Skywoman," a contemporary theatrical performance by Skywoman Iroquois Dance Theater. The production presents the story of the pregnant Sky Woman, who falls to Earth through a hole from the uprooted Tree of Life, landing on the great turtle's back. Turtle Island is formed when the animals try to bring mud up from the bottom of the water and Skywoman dances the Earth into being. Founded by Artistic Director Bill Crouse (Seneca), the group will present the story through traditional songs, dance, and regalia.

Saturday, June 29, 3 p.m. Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan State Historic Site, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. Tickets are $8 ($5 for Friends of Ganondagan members). 742-1690; ganondagan.org.