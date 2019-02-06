Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 06, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

DANCE | 'Voyeur' 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY TYLER SILVER
  • photo by Tyler Silver

Taking the paintings of Edward Hopper as inspiration, New York City-based Bridgman|Packer Dance will this week present its performance, "Voyeur," at Nazareth College. A 2017 Bessie Award-winner, the work blends live performance with cinematic projections and interactive sets as it explores the fragmented moments of private lives.

Bridgman|Packer Dance's "Voyeur" will take place Saturday, February 9, at 8 p.m. in Callahan Theater at Nazareth College, 4245 East Avenue. Tickets are $25-$50. A free artists' talk will take place on Thursday, February 7, 7 p.m. in Callahan Theater. Pre-registration is required for the talk. 389-2525; naz.edu/artscenter.

