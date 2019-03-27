Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
March 27, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

DANCE | 'Woven' 

Nazareth College's annual Spring Dance Concert this year will feature a showcase that incorporates dance, spoken work, and video projection. It presents original student works alongside works by established artists, including Caitlin Mahon and Heather Roffe Wiktorski, as well as the premiere of a new work by acclaimed Bessie Award-winning choreographer David Dorfman. The production, "Woven," features a diverse mix of contemporary fusion, modern, and musical theater, with elements of the abstract as well as current social topics.

Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, 7:30 p.m. in Callahan Theater at Nazareth College, 4245 East Avenue. $10 general admission, $8 for seniors, $5 for students with ID, and free to Nazareth students. 389-2170; naz.edu/artscenter.

