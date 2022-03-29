Danielle Ponder continues to dominate with new single 'So Long' 

click to enlarge

If you live in the Rochester region and follow the music scene, you know Danielle Ponder. If you don’t, then you either live under a rock or don’t follow the music scene or both.One of the most prominent local artists of our time, Ponder has toured the southeast United States and overseas. She’s about to continue dominating the soul-R&B genre with a spring tour across North America to open for St. Paul and the Broken Bones. I’ve performed with Ponder on occasion in the past as a backing singer, and her recordings seem to match the rich vocal potency and soulfulness she offers in her live shows.Her newest single, “So Long,” released on March 11 via the Future Classic label, is a declaration of self-liberation. The song has a generous, laid-back funk feel, and it doesn’t take long for Ponder’s vocals to enter and seize the spotlight. With intense sincerity, she sings, “So long, all my fears/ I’m ready for the day.” Light harmonies weave throughout the second verse, as she effortlessly displays her powerhouse vocal ability.The cover art features a side profile of Ponder — exuding confidence and an earthy glow, and sporting a big and free Afro — which compliments the song’s vibe as a whole.If I have one criticism, it’s that the song ends too quickly, clocking in at just under two and a half minutes. The listener starts to settle into the groove, and all of a sudden, it’s over. With that said, when you’re building up anticipation for live shows and a forthcoming full-length album, as Ponder is, there’s something to be said for a good teaser.